APC UK urges Igboho to shelve July 3 'Yoruba Nation' rally in Lagos

Igboho who said he had held similar peaceful rallies in Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti, said nobody could stop the agitators from storming Lagos.

Chairman of APC UK, Dr Philip Idaewor, in a statement on Tuesday, said there were other ways for the group to channel their agitations rather than engage in a rally that might be hijacked by hoodlums to unleash terror on Lagos residents.

“We are not opposed to the ideas of making Nigeria work better for the many and not the few. Indeed our party promised restructuring of Nigeria in our manifesto and it is our view that this remains the best course of action to reclaim the narrative from citizens who now feel alienated both from the government and country.

“Considering the state of insecurity that the government is battling across the country, we feel that the rally is ill-timed. No doubt, people have rights all over the world to peaceful protests but the situation in the country is such that all efforts must be geared to stop any gathering or association that may further worsen the security situation in the country.

“Lagos as the commercial nerve center in Nigeria needs to be protected from the possibility of any planned protests which can be hijacked to cause destruction of businesses and state infrastructure. Lagos is home to Nigerians of all tribes across the country.

“We urge Yoruba youths and supporters of Igboho to encourage him to pull back on this mission as it may lead to loss of lives and destruction of property. Our main concern is about our Lagos.

Pulse Nigeria

“So far, Lagos has been peaceful and the peaceful coexistence amongst Nigerians in the state must be preserved no matter what it takes,” he said.

Idaewor urged leaders of thought and Yoruba elders to continue to engage with the leadership of Yoruba youths, including Igboho to ensure that he did not lead innocent youths on any unnecessary project of destruction.

“We believe in one Nigeria and we must not allow those calling for its breakup to tear us apart irrespective of challenges currently faced by the nation,” he said.

He said that a politically just and equitable Nigerian state would be an asset to Nigerians and the black race.

“This is the historical beckoning to Nigerians to keep working hard towards a united country.

“As diaspora Nigerians we know from the experience of mixing with people from around the world, that Africa more than ever before, needs Nigeria to become a strong, stable and prosperous country.