APC to conduct Niger Senatorial primaries on October 5

The APC's National Working Committee (NWC) also cleared aspirants for the elections.

  • Published:
APC rally (image used for illustrative purpose)

(SundiataPost)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has scheduled Friday, October 5, 2018, for the conduct of the Senatorial primary elections in Niger State.

In a statement signed by the party's acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the APC's National Working Committee (NWC) also cleared aspirants for the elections.

"The All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial Primaries for Niger State will now hold on Friday, 5 October, 2018.

Sen. David Umar, Sen. Dr. A.S Abdullahi and Sen. Mustapha Sani Mohammed have been cleared by the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to contest the primaries," the statement read.

APC's NWC clears Obahiagbon, others for Edo Senate primaries

The party's NWC has also cleared six aspirants for seats in three Edo State Senatorial districts.

The list includes former members of the House of Representatives, Patrick Obahiagbon (Edo South), and Ikhariale Patrick (Edo Central).

Others are Senator Francis Alikikhema (Edo North), John Inegbedion (Edo Central), Igbogbo Sylvanus (Edo Central), and Erahabor Emokpae (Edo South).

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

