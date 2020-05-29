Mr James Orngunga the state acting APC Publicity Secretary said this in a statement in Makurdi on Friday.

“This is to inform the general public that the APC is not party to the kangaroo local government election which is already programmed to handpick and declare all PDP candidates winners.

“Our party was prepared for the election and submitted a list of validly nominated candidates but unfortunately, the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission(BSIEC) acting the script of the State Government declared all our candidates as not properly nominated hence, disqualified.

“The matter is still in court but we have been excluded and APC shall not feature on the ballot tomorrow for any position,” he said.

He further called on party supporters in the state not to waste their time going to vote because the process lacked credibility.

“We also urge all APC candidates who were illegally disqualified not to express any regret as those who won chairmanship and councillorship elections in the state since 2017 are still owed various shades of allowances till date.

“Our party is regrouping and strategising for victory in 2023 and shall not be deterred by every ill- treatment accorded us this moment,” he said.

The last council poll in the state was held in 2017 and the two year tenure of the elected officials expired in June 2019.