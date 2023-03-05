APC to address complaints of aggrieved members in Lagos – Tayo Ayinde.

Ayinde, also the Chief of Staff to Gov. Sanwo-Olu, urged residents of these areas to put all differences aside and unite for the success of the second term of the governor and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

The meeting was organised by the ICC to find out why the opposition party won elections in some local governments in the state and why members did not come out to vote.

He said the aim of the forum was to rub minds, listen to complains and provide possible solution.

Ayinde also said that the meeting was to find out why the areas performed very low during the presidential election and how it could be addressed.

He said that the forum was to get feedback of issues, problems and challenges among members of the party in the these areas.

“The reason why we called this meeting is because we can not sit down at the state level and know what your problems are at the local government level.

“This is why we came to interact with you and also find out the reason why the party performed woefully during the presidential elections.

“We are happy that you won your house of representative seat and you did not disappoint Asiwaju.

“We want you to help the other areas, Isolo and Ejigbo to win the elections. Conduct door-to-door campaign so that Oshodi Local Government will deliver.

“We were surprised about what happened during the presidential elections. So, we are here to find out what we can do ahead of the March 11 elections so that the party will not fail again.

“This is about how we will return our governorship candidate for the second term as well as our house of assembly members,” he said.

He said that all complaints would be addressed before the elections assuring that the party would pay more attention to youths.

Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Special Adviser to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), urged residents of Alimosho to come out en masse to cast their vote for all APC candidates on March 11.

Orelope-Adefulire commended the residents of Alimosho and Lagos in general for their support for the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

She said that the administration of Tinubu would be beneficial to the masses as more jobs would be created especially for the youth.

“I want you all to relax as the new government of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will be peaceful, create more jobs and empower youths.

“We want you all to troop out on March 11 to cast your votes for all candidates of our party,” she said.

Mrs Funmilayo Tejuosho, a former Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, urged market men and women to conduct door-to-door campaign in Mushin and Odi-Olowo area of the state.

Tejuosho said the leaders of the party had heard their complaints and would work hard to address them.

According to her, their support will go a long way in helping the party to retain power in the state.

“We want you all to come out and cast your votes."

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that participants included youths, artisans, market men and women, religious bodies, traditional rulers, community development associations and people living with disabilities.

Majority of the participants had expressed displeasure and accused leaders of the party of neglect, poor leadership, and lack of financial mobilisation of its members during elections.

The meeting was very tensed in Alimosho and Oshodi LGAs as members accused the leaders publicly of antiparty activities.

A representative of the youth in Mushin, Mr Mutiu Adekunle, urged the government to carry the youths along in affairs of the state, adding that they should be considered for political appointments.

Mr Adigun Olalekan, another youth representative, urged the government to reconcile all aggrieved youths before the next election.

He assured the leaders that youths in Mushin would embark on grassroots campaign.

Stakeholders at the meeting included Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro; Mr Bayo Oshiyemi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Chieftaincy Matters; APC council leaders and council chairmen of Oshodi and Mushin LGAs.