news

In what appears as a move to prevent some Nigerians from participating in the Osun re-run election, political thugs allegedly working for the All Progressives Congress (APC) have “taken control” of Polling Unit one, Ward eight in Orolu Local Government Area.

Over 100 personnel comprising Police officers and officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were deployed to the unit, according to Premium Times.

Strategically positioned at the entrance and around the polling units, the thugs were intimidating voters and causing mayhem at the polling unit.

The thugs who publicly professed to be working for APC were on ground to intimidate opposition and provide cover for voters.

ALSO READ: SDP not in support of Omisore, APC pact

It was observed that the thugs confiscated but later released a phone belonging to a journalist with The Cable newspapers, Taiwo Adebulu.

Police officers watched as they perpetrate these acts of screening voter.

Tens of motorcycles belonging to opposition electorate were seeing lying around the bush at the polling unit.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had fixed Thursday, September 27, 2028, as re-run election to determine the winner of last Saturday's Osun Governorship poll.

Consequently, the Osun State Government declared Thursday a work-free day to enable voters exercise their civic duty.