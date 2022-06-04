Tinubu may be punished over outburst 'against' Buhari - APC Chairman

Adamu made this known while addressing journalist in Abuja on Saturday ahead of the party's presidential primary scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 7 and Wednesday June 8, 2022.

Recall that the former Lagos state Governor had told APC delegates in Abeokuta that without his support, Buhari wouldn't have emerged the president in 2025.

He said the president had vowed not to contest election again after three failed attempts but it was he (Tinubu) that went to his house in Kaduna to convince him to give it another try.

“If not me that led the war front, Buhari wouldn’t have emerged. He contested first, second and third times, but lost. He even said on television that he won’t contest again.

“But I went to his home in Katsina. I told him you would contest and win, but you won’t joke with the matters of the Yorubas. Since he has emerged I have not been appointed minister. I didn’t get contract.

“This time, it’s Yoruba turn and in Yorubaland, it’s my tenure,” Tinubu told the cheering delegates.

Reacting to the comment, Adamu told newsmen at the APC headquarters in Abuja that, “We may punish him (Tinubu) for his utterances against the President.”

Meanwhile, the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation has said that the presidential aspirant's comments were not meant to disrespected Buhari.

The campaign Director of Media & Communications, Bayo Onanuga, said in a statement on Friday that the report of Tinubu's comments were “erroneous, misleading and mischievous.”