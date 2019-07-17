Governor Seyi Makinde's declaration of N48 billion in asset has continued to spark reactions with latest is coming from the Oyo State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The ruling party has urged Governor Makinde to explain the source of his N48 billion asset made public on Monday, July 15, 2019.

The state chairman of the party, Akin Oke, raised questions about Makinde's assets declaration.

“I don’t think I want to make comment on the issue, since I have no idea, but it raises a number of issues," he told NAN.

“He just declared what he has; how he came about the asset is not there,” Oke said.

The party leader said it would be too early to assess Makinde's performance as governor, since he has so far spent just a few weeks in office.

“Going by my experience and exposure , I think it is too early to honestly assess a governor just after a few weeks office. I would rather wait till after 100 days or even after six months.

“To start assessing people after six weeks in office will be so unfair if one wants to be honest to his conscience,” he said.