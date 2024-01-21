ADVERTISEMENT
APC sweeps Borno LG elections

News Agency Of Nigeria

The ruling party, APC won all the 27 Local Government Chairmen in the state.

The Executive Chairman of the Borno State Independent Electoral Commission (BOSIEC), Alhaji Lawan Maina, made this known while declaring the overall results of the election on Sunday in Maiduguri.

“Following the conduct of the election on Saturday, today we have received results from the 27 LGAs and as empowered by the law under Section 10.

“In my position as the Chief Returning Officer of the state, I read out the results as follows.

“The ruling party, APC won all the 27 Local Government Chairmen in the state.

“Equally, the ruling party has won all the 312 council members (councillors) in all the wards of the state.

“With this, we have come to the end of this exercise and the certificate presentation to the winners will be made at a later date to be announced soon,” Maina said.

