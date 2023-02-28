APC sweeps 3 Senatorial seats, 9 Reps in Katsina State

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that PDP won six seats of the House of Representatives in the state.

For Katsina Central zone, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yar’adua of APC was declared winner, having scored 153,512 votes against PDP’s Aminu Sirajo, who got 152,140.

Yar’adua was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) senatorial Returning Officer, Prof. Aminu Dalhatu-Kankia.

For Northern Katsina senatorial district (Daura zone), incumbent Sen. Ahmed Babba-Kaita of the PDP lost to APC’s Nasir Zangon-Daura.

Zangon-Daura, a current member of the House of Representatives, got 174,062 votes, while Babba-Kaita polled 163,586 votes, according to the Returning Officer, Prof. Umar Sanda.

In the Southern zone, APC’s Muntari Dandutse, who is also an incumbent House of Representatives member, clinched 203,245 votes to defeat Shehu Garba of the PDP, who received 151,519 votes.