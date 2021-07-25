RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC sweeps 17 chairmanship seats in Ogun LG polls

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The OGISIEC chairman assured that all the results would be announced on Sunday.

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun casts his vote. (Eagle Online)
Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun casts his vote. (Eagle Online)

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has swept all the 17 chairmanship seats so far announced as counting of votes of Saturday’s local government elections in Ogun continues.

Recommended articles

The results were announced on Sunday morning by Mr Babatunde Osibodu, the Chairman of the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGISIEC) at the commission’s head office in Abeokuta.

Osibodu said that pending results from Odeda, Ado-Odo/Ota and Abeokuta-South Local Government areas would be announced as soon as they were received from the collation centres.

He said that results of the elections into all the 236 councillorship positions in the state would also be announced when they were ready.

The OGISIEC chairman assured that all the results would be announced on Sunday.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC sweeps 17 chairmanship seats in Ogun LG polls

Ohanaeze begs Edwin Clark, urges him to forgive IPOB for calling him Fulani slave

Gov Uzodinma challenges Imo people to expose him if he’s stolen public money

AIB denounces rumour of plane crash in Ilorin

Lagos LG poll: Gbajabiamila decries poor voter turn out

'We’re not part of Biafra’, PANDEF blasts IPOB over its 'irresponsible' statement on Edwin Clark

Sanwo-Olu reacts to claim that Yoruba governors are silent about Igboho’s trial

Cotonou-based lawyer says police handcuff Igboho despite being in cell

LG elections: Sanwo-Olu votes, urges residents to exercise franchise