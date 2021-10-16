APC suspends state congress n Oyo due to irregularities

Mai Mala Buni, who doubles as Yobe State Governor and Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party reportedly gave the order.

In a statement signed by the party’s National Secretary, Sen John James Akpanudoedehe, on Saturday, October 16, 2021, the APC said the congress was suspended to ensure credibility of the process leading to the emergence of new leaders in Oyo State.

The statement added that the ruling party would not tolerate acts of indiscipline and fraudulent manipulation of processes of any kind.

“It has become necessary to suspend the ongoing State Congress exercise in Oyo State due to information regarding the forging of documents meant to conduct this exercise.

“The national chairman has however ordered the Oyo State Congress Committee to return to the National Secretariat for further briefing,” the statement said.