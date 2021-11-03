RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC suspends LG chairman in Ondo over anti-party activities

Authors:

bayo wahab

The APC announced the suspension in a letter signed by members of the party’s executive.

APC flags (PM News)
APC flags (PM News)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended the chairman of Ifedore Local Government, Alex Oladimeji over alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

Recommended articles

The party announced Oladimeji’s suspension in a letter signed by members of the party’s executive in the Ijare ward of in the local government on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

The ward executives alleged that Oladimeji’s activities contravened the provisions of the party’s constitution.

“We executive members of Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State hereby today 3rd of November 2021 suspend Engr Alex Akinyemi Oladimeji from our party, APC as a result of his various anti-party activities in breach of the provisions of the article 21 of the APC constitution and his several unwholesome conducts against the name and image of our party in the state despite several warnings from the state,” the letter reads.

However, the APC chairman in Ondo state, Ade Adetimehin believed the ruling party in Ondo is crisis-free.

He added that the party had a way of resolving crisis if there was one in any local government.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NNPC says road construction caused Ikeja gas pipeline leakage

NNPC says road construction caused Ikeja gas pipeline leakage

APC suspends LG chairman in Ondo over anti-party activities

APC suspends LG chairman in Ondo over anti-party activities

NURTW endorses Gov Oyetola for second term in Osun

NURTW endorses Gov Oyetola for second term in Osun

Ikoyi Building Collapse: Lagos Govt releases names of survivors

Ikoyi Building Collapse: Lagos Govt releases names of survivors

Post-insurgency: Borno Govt reopens Bama-Banki road 9 years after closure

Post-insurgency: Borno Govt reopens Bama-Banki road 9 years after closure

EFCC arrests 2 suspected NIS recruitment scammers in Sokoto

EFCC arrests 2 suspected NIS recruitment scammers in Sokoto

Fashola says Nigeria doesn't have enough money to build new roads each year

Fashola says Nigeria doesn't have enough money to build new roads each year

Anambra Govt declares Thursday, Friday work-free ahead of governorship election

Anambra Govt declares Thursday, Friday work-free ahead of governorship election

I have no case to answer, ex-Minister accused of corruption tells court

I have no case to answer, ex-Minister accused of corruption tells court

Trending

Gov Okowa explains why Jonathan was absent at PDP convention

Governors visiting ex-President Goodluck Jonathan earlier in the year [Twitter/@OfficialPDPNig]

Former presidential candidate Dele Momodu joins PDP

Dele Momodu

1.5 million new voters complete PVC registration in 3 months

The registration exercise will be suspended in June 2022 [INEC]

Anambra election: Ohanaeze Ndigbo endorses APC candidate Andy Uba

President Muhammadu Buhari after handing the APC flag to Senator Andy Uba. [Presidency]