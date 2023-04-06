The sports category has moved to a new website.
APC suspends Buhari's Minister, Nnamani; expels ex-governor Chime, others

News Agency Of Nigeria

The APC said anti-party activities could lead to a loss of support from voters and donors, which can harm the Party’s ability to compete in elections and implement its policies.

Geoffrey-Onyeama (PUNCH)

The secretary of the party in the state, Robert Ngwu, stated this in Enugu on Thursday while briefing the press at the end of the state executive council meeting that the party conducted a post-election review to document the activities of 2023 General Elections.

The secretary said that the party had identified some individuals who played anti-party activities, describing it as a terminal sin against any political party.

Ngwu explained that the State Executive Committee of the APC believed it was imperative to tackle the matter head-on.

Ngwu said that anti-party activities refer to actions or attitudes that go against the goals and principles of a political party, adding that when anti-party activities occur, it could undermine the ability of the Party to fulfil its role and harm the functioning of the democratic system.

He, however, said that anti-party activities could lead to a loss of support from voters and donors, which can harm the Party’s ability to compete in elections and implement its policies.

Ngwu hinted that anti-party activities might lead to the expulsion of party members or the formation of splinter groups, which can further weaken the Party and make it less effective.

The secretary said that the party was fully aware of the nefarious activities of the previous administration of the Party in the 2015 and 2019 general elections, noting that the Party reviewed various petitions and reports from the Fact-Finding Committee and the disciplinary committee against some individuals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those suspended were Sen. Ken Nnamani, former Senate President, and Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

According to Ngwu, Sullivan Chime, former Governor of Enugu State, Chief Eugene Odoh, former Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Osita Okechukwu, Director General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Joe Mmamel, Maduka Arum, and Flavor Eze, Media Director Independence Campaign Council have been expelled from the party.

Ngwu said that for the past eight years, Nnamani had a history of anti-party activities in Enugu State, which includes Audio, text, and video evidences, adding that Nnamani campaigned openly against the Governorship and other candidates of the APC in the state.

He also said that Chime’s actions and statements were in direct contravention of the party’s constitution, noting that the evidence gathered by the fact-finding committee indicated that his is guilty.

He said that the extended State Executive committee (SEC), including Local Government Chairmen and Secretaries of the Party, had ratified the recommendation of the Disciplinary Committee, and unanimously moved for the immediate suspension and expulsion of the Chieftains.

In his speech, the Enugu APC Chairman, Chief Ugochukwu Agballah, pointed out that the anti-party activities had really destabilised the party thereby affect their victory.

News Agency Of Nigeria

