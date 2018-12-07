Pulse.ng logo
APC sued for appointing controversial member as its National Secretary

APC gets sued for appointing controversial member as its National Publicity Secretary

An APC member feels cheated when the party opts to make his rival a replacement for a former National Publicity Secretary who defected to the People's Democratic Party.

  • Published:
APC gets sued for appointing controversial member as its National Publicity Secretary play

The All Progressives Congress had its choice in a new National Publicity Secretary challenged by a member who thinks he deserves the role more than any other.

(The Will)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reportedly been sued in a law suit filed against it by a disgruntled member.

According to the Daily Trust News, the member Abubakar Sidiq Usman is contesting the appointment of a rival Lanre Isa-Onilu as the National Publicity Secretary of the party.

Isa-Onilu reportedly occupies this position following the exit of Mr. Bolaji Abdullahi to the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

By the end of the APC's National Convention held in Abuja last June, Abdullahi muscles off Abubakar Usman, Duro Meseko and Lanre Isa-Onilu respectively taking second, third and fourth positions.

ALSO READ: 2019: Ebonyi APC chairman drums support for Buhari’s re-election

Now that the last National Publicity Secretary has switched to enemy camp, Usman thinks he should be the new one. He considers the appointment of Isa-Onilu who came last as an action worthy of contest.

A reason why he opens litigation challenging the choice of the APC at a High Court sitting at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Daily Trust confirms Lanre Isa-Onilu and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the defendants in the case.

In more reports, Abubakar Sidiq Usman is seeking a court order "directing the defendants, jointly or severally to accord him the recognition, rights, priviledges as the duly elected National Publicity Secretary of the party at the National Convention having come second behind Mallam Bolaji Abdulahi who resigned from the position shortly after assuming office."

