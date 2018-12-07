news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reportedly been sued in a law suit filed against it by a disgruntled member.

According to the Daily Trust News, the member Abubakar Sidiq Usman is contesting the appointment of a rival Lanre Isa-Onilu as the National Publicity Secretary of the party.

Isa-Onilu reportedly occupies this position following the exit of Mr. Bolaji Abdullahi to the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

By the end of the APC's National Convention held in Abuja last June, Abdullahi muscles off Abubakar Usman, Duro Meseko and Lanre Isa-Onilu respectively taking second, third and fourth positions.

Now that the last National Publicity Secretary has switched to enemy camp, Usman thinks he should be the new one. He considers the appointment of Isa-Onilu who came last as an action worthy of contest.

A reason why he opens litigation challenging the choice of the APC at a High Court sitting at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Daily Trust confirms Lanre Isa-Onilu and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the defendants in the case.

In more reports, Abubakar Sidiq Usman is seeking a court order "directing the defendants, jointly or severally to accord him the recognition, rights, priviledges as the duly elected National Publicity Secretary of the party at the National Convention having come second behind Mallam Bolaji Abdulahi who resigned from the position shortly after assuming office."