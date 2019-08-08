President Muhammadu Buhari has received the financial report of campaign funding from the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The presentation took place at their meeting held at the presidential villa in Aso Rock in Abuja on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

The presentation was the highlight of the meeting between the party leaders and the president.

“The financial report was presented to the president in demonstration of the party’s model for accountability and transparency,” a source told Punch.

“The report gave details of how money was raised through sales of forms and how the campaigns were funded from the money realised. The party has set a record by being the first political party to do so.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently accused political parties of failing to submit their financial reports for auditing.

“The party has set a good example for other political parties, let the opposition Peoples Democratic Party submit their own if sources of their campaign funding were not questionable or fraudulent.

“By this, we have demonstrated to the opposition that we are not on the same pedestal and that this government will not condone financial irregularities, let them accept the challenge,” the source added.