RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC strategises ahead of Osun governorship election

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Osun chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is working towards boosting its membership base, to ensure victory at the state 2022 governorship election.

An APC party supporter waves the party's flag at an election campaign rally in Edo State [Twitter/@PastorIzeIyamu]
An APC party supporter waves the party's flag at an election campaign rally in Edo State [Twitter/@PastorIzeIyamu]

Mr Gboyega Famodun, the state APC caretaker chairman, said this at the inauguration of newly elected local government and area office chairmen of the party in Osogbo on Monday.

Recommended articles

Famodun urged the chairmen to live up to expectations by abiding to their oaths of office.

He directed them chairmen to swear in other executives at the local levels, warning them not to go beyond the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recognised list.

“We are almost in the election year, governorship election is less than a year and we need you to galvanise the party behind the governor and leaders of the party.

“You should discharge your duties faithfully and make sure that all hands are on deck.

“At your local government areas, know each polling unit, especially the new ones that had just been created. You need to work seriously with the stakeholders, traditional rulers, religious leaders and many others.

“You must give the community support and attend community assignments within the local areas,” he said.

Famodun also cautioned them against factionalisation of the party by keeping members united.

”The doors of the party will always be opened to resolve issues that might come up within them. I want you to know that the doors of the party will be open to everybody.

“In the course of doing your job, if you meet any challenge that you think is heavy for you to surmount, report to the party leaders in your local government.

“If the capacity of the party leader will not immediately arrest such a situation, please contact me immediately. The party will support you in the course of doing your duty.

“On behalf of the governor and the leaders of the party, I want to congratulate you for this important occasion and I wish you all well,” Famodun said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the chairmen, along with other executives were elected during the state congresses on Sept. 4.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Pulse Influencer Awards 2021: The full winners list

Pulse Influencer Awards 2021: The full winners list

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

5 foods that boosts your sperm count and semen volume

5 foods that boosts your sperm count and semen volume

BBNaija's Tega deactivates Instagram account amid online bullying complaints

BBNaija's Tega deactivates Instagram account amid online bullying complaints

Trending

Peter Obi has been named in a global money laundering scandal

Peter Obi is a former Governor of Anambra State [Daily Advent Nigeria]

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

Mrs. Cynthia Nwala was beaten to a pulp in Rivers (Vanguard)

Sanwo-Olu describes Tinubu as a legend, backs his 2023 presidency ambition

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), with former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu (right) in London [LASG]

The mansion Tinubu receives guests in London was bought with corruption money, report says

President Muhammadu Buhari visits Bola Ahmed Tinubu in London (Presidency)