According to Daily Post, Issa-Onilu said the party chose Lawan after consulting widely with President Buhari and other leaders.

He said the APC will not allow a repeat of what happened in 2015 in the Senate.

In 2015, at the beginning of the 8th Assembly, Senator Bukola Saraki defied the ruling party’s decision and emerged Senate President.

Speaking further, Issa-Onilu said that “the party is working out an acceptable zoning formula for all other positions both in the Senate and House of Representatives, including the position of Speaker of the House.”

Orji Kalu threatens APC

Senator-elect and APC chieftain, Orji Kalu has threatened to go against the party and run for Senate President if the Deputy Senate President seat is not zoned to the South-East.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Kalu said “ I am a very loyal party man. The party has zoned the senate presidency position to the North-East and I want to respect the party's will but the second position is what we are not going to allow to leave the South-East.

“So, as far as I am concerned, in the South-East, I am going to run openly on the floor of the House for the position of Deputy Senate President.

“I am not going to listen to the party neither will I listen to anybody. Nobody that wants to be the Deputy Senate President is more loyal than I am to the party.

“I have suffered for the party and have been called by Nigerians to come out. I want the party to respect the will of every other person and I am committed to democracy and contesting on the floor of the House.

“I have the capacity for lobbying. I am well known in East, West and North. If the party continues this way, I will run for the Senate President if justice is not done to say South-East bring the Deputy Senate President.”

Ndume is really angry

Also, Senator Ali Ndume, according to reports, is not happy with the APC’s decision to support Senator Lawan.

Ndume expressed disappointment that the ruling party did not give him and other Senators who wish to run for Senate President the opportunity to make a case for themselves.

He said “First of all, let me say that the decision by the party to settle for an individual instead of zoning the position to a particular geopolitical zone and also consulting or allowing the senators from that zone to decide who among them they prefer as Senate President, is a surprise.

“We were surprised on Monday when National Chairman of our party told us a decision had been taken to adopt Ahmed Lawan as candidate from the North East for the position of the President of the Senate.

“The reason why I am shocked and I am sure that is the feeling of my colleagues, is that the constitutional provision for the emergence of the leadership of the senate is clearly spelt out.

“Section 51 (a) of the Constitution says that “there shall be a Senate President and Deputy Senate President who shall be elected by members of the House.

“Section 1 of the Constitution clearly states that “this Constitution is binding on all Nigerians and government agencies.

“It went further to say that any other law that contravenes the provision of the constitution is null and void”.

He also complained that other contenders for the number one position in the Senate were not allowed to utter a word during a meeting with the president and leadership of the APC.

Ndume however said that he will consult with his constituency before taking his final decision.