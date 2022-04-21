Disclosing the approval on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, Dayo Israel, APC national youth leader, appealed to interested individuals not to abuse the opportunity.
APC slashes cost of nomination forms by 50% for aspirants under 40 years
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved a 50 percent reduction in the price of nomination forms for individuals under 40 years of age.
“The APC NEC has approved 50% discount on nomination forms for everyone under 40yrs old. This is a golden opportunity, but please LET US NOT ABUSE it. The first time in the history of the APC. Glory be to the Almighty,” he wrote on his Twitter page.
The price slash means those under 40 can now purchase the nomination form for the presidential election at N50 million, instead of N100 million.
Governorship candidates under 40 will pay N25 million, instead of N50 million, while those vying for the house of representatives will pay N5 million and the senate hopefuls will pay N10 million.
The move follows calls by the Nigerian Youth Parliament (NYP) on the APC to reduce the fees of the forms for youths interested in elective positions.
In a recent statement, the parliament had said the “exorbitant” fees for nomination form mitigates the ambition of over 65 percent of young Nigerians.
“We appeal earnestly to President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the party to review its stand and grant at least a 50% reduction in fees for the nomination form for Nigerian office seekers below 35 years of age in the 2023 elections,” the group had said.
The group believes that this is the ultimate way to reciprocate the love and loyalty of Nigerian youths, display boundless belief in the youth’s constituency, promote inclusion and strengthen our democracy.
