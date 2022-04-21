APC slashes cost of nomination forms by 50% for aspirants under 40 years

“The APC NEC has approved 50% discount on nomination forms for everyone under 40yrs old. This is a golden opportunity, but please LET US NOT ABUSE it. The first time in the history of the APC. Glory be to the Almighty,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

The price slash means those under 40 can now purchase the nomination form for the presidential election at N50 million, instead of N100 million.

Governorship candidates under 40 will pay N25 million, instead of N50 million, while those vying for the house of representatives will pay N5 million and the senate hopefuls will pay N10 million.

The move follows calls by the Nigerian Youth Parliament (NYP) on the APC to reduce the fees of the forms for youths interested in elective positions.

In a recent statement, the parliament had said the “exorbitant” fees for nomination form mitigates the ambition of over 65 percent of young Nigerians.

“We appeal earnestly to President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the party to review its stand and grant at least a 50% reduction in fees for the nomination form for Nigerian office seekers below 35 years of age in the 2023 elections,” the group had said.