Senators on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, agreed not to impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki, Pulse understands.

As the both chambers of National Assembly resumed legislative duties after over two-month recess, most Nigerians were expecting fireworks from the legislature – Senate, especially.

During the break, Saraki dumped the ruling APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His decision was greeted with threats of impeachment from the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

APC’s acting spokesman Yekini Nabena eats, sleeps and drinks Saraki at the moment.

Delta lawmaker, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has Saraki on his mind as well.

But, as lawmakers arrived the White House for plenary on Tuesday morning, the mood was rather sober.

APC Primaries

“You see, the APC primaries have humbled some of these Senators who stuck their neck out for the party”, a source told Pulse. “Only a few of them got the ticket of the party. Most of them are not coming back.”

Senate spokesman, Abdullahi Sabi, and his colleagues from Niger did not win during the primary election in the state.

In Lagos, Senator Gbenga Ashafa lost to Bayo Osinowo.

Senator Shehu Sani's fate of returning to the upper legislative chamber is currently hanging in the balance as Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s candidate, Uba Sani, is just few hours from being handed the APC certificate of return for Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

In Delta state, Senator Omo-Agege has not been handed the ticket.

Saraki also lost his presidential bid to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, at the PDP primary election in Port Harcourt.

The source said most lawmakers who spoke during executive session had dropped their bows and arrows.

“Most of these guys are yet to recover from the shock from the primaries. They have decided to set politics aside and give peace a chance. In the coming days, they will be no fights as the all agreed to focus on national issues,” the source announced.

"The members agreed to give peace a chance and avoid allowing the red chamber of the Federal Legislature to degenerated into an arena of conflict over partisan and personal issues.

"The APC Caucus leadership also extracted a promise from SP that national interest will continue take precedent over any other consideration in the activities of the Senate.

"The Senators agreed not to allow external forces and influence to cause disaffection, disturbance or crisis within the legislature," the source declared.

As at press time, senators Abdullahi Adamu and Omo-Agege were yet to pick calls or reply text messages sent to them by our reporter.

Saraki's spokesman, Yusuph Olaniyonu, was also not available for comments on the matter.

The Senate adjourned plenary to Wednesday, October 10, 2019, over the death of a Rep member, Funke Adedoyin.