The All Progressives Congress (APC) senator representing Niger South senatorial district, Sani Mustapha Mohammed has dumped the ruling party.

In a protest letter on Monday, October 22, 2018, Mohammed expressed anger over the decision of the APC to drop his name from the list of candidates for the 2019 general election.

Similarly, Kaduna central lawmaker, Shehu Sani, dumped the APC at the weekend.

Sani fell out with his state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, whose candidate – Uba Sani -- emerged winner of the primary election in Kaduna state.

“l had joined the APC and remained with it against all odds in the belief that it will constitute a veritable platform for the realization of those democratic ideals which I hold very dear, that honor and integrity will be the ultimate ethos of the patty and, most importantly, that internal party democracy will always be the norm. However, only posterity can affirm the extent to which the APC has committed to and reflected these values.

“As I exit the APC at this point in time. I wish to formally thank the party for availing me the platform upon which I am currently serving this country in the honoured capacity of Senator of the Federal Republic,” Sani said in his letter.