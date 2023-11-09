APC seeks release of detained party chieftains in Kogi

Making the appeal at a news briefing on Thursday in Ilorin, Kingsley Fanwo, the Campaign Spokesperson for the governorship candidate of the party, expressed reservations about the recent security operations in some parts of Kogi East.

He observed that especially in Dekina LGA, where he alleged that chieftains of the party were arrested without any justifiable cause.

Fanwo, who said the APC subscribed to peaceful and free polls, also called for responsible conduct on the part of law enforcement agencies.

He explained the issues surrounding the electioneering as well as the activities of the APC for the Nov. 11 governorship election in the state.

“The APC Governorship Campaign Council has expressed reservations on the recent security operations in some parts of Kogi East, where chieftains of our party were arrested for reasons unknown to us.

“Our chieftains were not involved in any act inimical to the peace of the state and should not have been subjected to such treatment.

“In as much as we subscribe to the peaceful and free poll, we also call for responsible conduct on the part of law enforcement agencies in such a way that innocent citizens are not unnecessarily punished for the sins of others,” he said.

According to him, the party does not condone or defend any act of lawlessness.

“But we make bold to say that our leaders and members that were arrested and detained did not deserve to be subjected to such treatment as they are innocent.

“We call on security agencies to release them unconditionally so that they can be reunited with their families,” he said.

The campaign spokesperson said that security agencies must prove that every life is important.

He called on citizens of the state to come out en masse to make a big statement in order to ensure that the state do not get into the hands of division merchants and ethnic bigots.

“A member of the APC was murdered in cold blood at Koton Karfe for daring to wear a fez cap with the logo of the APC on the day the bloodsuckers were in town.

“It is sad that security agencies have not informed us how far they have gone in apprehending the trigger-happy thugs that committed the murder,” he said.

Fanwo however commended advocacy groups who have not lost their voices in seeking justice for Khadija.

He stated that acts of terrorism must not be allowed in politics and the surest way to arrest the trend of political violence is to ensure perpetrators are brought to book.

“Those who killed Khadija have continued to think they can step on her blood to power.

“Those perpetrating violence know themselves. We call on Kogi people to troop out on Nov. 11.

“We must speak unmistakably that as a people, we believe in consolidation and continuity of the laudable achievements of the present administration,” he said.

Fanwo said that those who killed for power; those who swim in mediocrity and falsehood; and those who are enshrined in forgery and rumour-mongering would get their scorecards from the Kogi people on Nov. 11.

He assured that the candidate of the APC would not govern with vindictiveness, saying “he will heal the wounds and move the state forward”.

“For us, Nov. 11 is not just a date, but a doctrine of reward for good work.

“Let it be made clear to all that the leadership of the APC is committed and determined to keep the state within the progressive family,” he said.

He also added that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate was not a threat to the victory of the APC candidate in the state.

“While we have chosen not to join issues with them, their ignorance and hate campaign have strengthened the resolve of the Kogi people not to replace greatness with mediocrity.

“It must be on record that their bitterness and ethnic jingoism are borne out of the frustration of being rejected by the people,” he said.

Fanwo submitted that they have failed in selling themselves, and their manifestoes and have failed in deceiving the people.

He observed that the people have rejected division, and they have failed in discrediting a successful administration.

He commended the people of Kogi for showing resilience and faith in their candidate, while also appreciating President Bola Tinubu for insisting on a credible poll.