RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC screens Oyetola, 2 others for Osun governorship

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Screening Committee on Thursday in Abuja, screened Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun and two other governorship aspirants ahead of its Feb. 19 governorship primary election in the state.

Gboyega Oyetola is Governor of Osun State (Osun State government)
Gboyega Oyetola is Governor of Osun State (Osun State government)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the other two aspirants screened by the committee are: a former Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf and former Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti.

Recommended articles

Adeoti recently defected from the Action Democratic Party (ADP) to join the APC, and Oyetola, the incumbent Governor, is seeking re-election.

Speaking with newsmen after the screening, Oyetola said his performance in office was enough to ensure his electoral victory, both at the party’s primary and the state’s governorship election on July 16.

“Let me say this, my performance in office in all areas of endeavour, as I speak today, is enough for me to win the party’s primary and the state’s governorship election.

“By every standard, we have done so well within the last three and half years, and I have been able to justify the confidence reposed in me by the people.

“I have been very much involved in the party; I’m not a novice when it comes to the issue of party administration,” he said.

Oyetola said he was prepared for the election, adding that he had gone round to 18 of the 34 local government areas of the state to campaign on why he should be re-elected.

The governor said he would not be intimidated by anyone in the race.

According to him, my team would continue with the strategic engagements and would not leave anything for granted.

Oyetola, however, said he would need the endorsement of the party’s critical stakeholders in the state to be able to fly its flag.

“I have been going around to ask for the support of members of the party in all the local government areas of the state, so I am prepared,” Oyetola said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC screens Oyetola, 2 others for Osun governorship

APC screens Oyetola, 2 others for Osun governorship

Nigeria's fire emergencies response time now within 7 mins - Aregbesola

Nigeria's fire emergencies response time now within 7 mins - Aregbesola

Agency seizes endangered lion, arrests 2 suspected illegal wildlife traders

Agency seizes endangered lion, arrests 2 suspected illegal wildlife traders

Akeredolu distributes 21 vehicles to LG chairmen, Amotekun in Ondo

Akeredolu distributes 21 vehicles to LG chairmen, Amotekun in Ondo

Buhari says importers of adulterated fuel must be held accountable

Buhari says importers of adulterated fuel must be held accountable

Buhari eager to sign Electoral Bill, says aide

Buhari eager to sign Electoral Bill, says aide

Buhari sends congratulatory message to Senegal on AFCON victory

Buhari sends congratulatory message to Senegal on AFCON victory

Reps ask NNPC to suspend companies that imported adulterated fuel

Reps ask NNPC to suspend companies that imported adulterated fuel

FCT residents urge supporters to shun violence during polls

FCT residents urge supporters to shun violence during polls

Trending

South decision on 2023 presidency will shake Nigeria - Wike

2023: Sule Lamido condemns zoning, says it shouldn’t exist anymore

Sule Lamido - Former Jigawa state Governor

Buhari rejects lobbyists’ push to shift APC convention date

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

Osun 2022: I didn’t walk out of PDP’s peace meeting- Ademola Adeleke

Senator Ademola Adeleke (TVC News).