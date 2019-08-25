Similarly, the party screened the immediate past Cross River State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) Frankland Briyai for Nov. 16 governorship election in Bayelsa.

News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that others, who were screened by the Mr Ita Isong led National Screening Committee include a former female Commissioner of Police, Deseye Poweigha, Ebitimi Amgbare, David Lyon and Preye Aganaba,

Earlier, Isong assured all the aspirants of a level playing ground to ensure a smooth primary of the party on Sept. 29 andl the election.

Speaking with journalists after the screening, the former Cross River REC, Frankland Briyai, and former Minister, Heineken Lokpobiri, said that they were satisfied with the outcome.

Lokpobiri said: ”Well, the screening committee did an excellent job, out of the seven aspirants, I happen to be the last person to be screened and I think the process went very well.

“If I don’t get the ticket, I will definitely cooperate with the party. Am a party man.

“Ultimately, other aspirants are expected to rally round whoever gets the party ticket, so that we can work together for the party.”

On his part, Briyia, reiterated his earlier promises to led Bayelsa industrial revolution as he had been a leader with proven integrity and commitment.

He said: “Bayelsa needs somebody who could share, who could build, who could lead.

“I have been a leader in my post primary school and tertiary school, even in my places of work I have quite outstanding qualities that make me believe that when I win and become the governor of Bayelsa, citizens will experience the best of life.”