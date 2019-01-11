A lawyer, Festus Keyamo, who is also a spokesperson for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, described Saraki's comment shared during a Channels TV interview , as an attempt to discredit the party's presidential candidate Buhari.

Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), rejects the Senate President's submission analyzing that the country only uses a maximum of 22 million litres of fuel as opposed to what the current government has made everyone believe.

"In clear demonstration of hallucination with figures, Dr. Bukola Saraki claimed, in an interview with Channels Television a few days ago, that Nigeria's petrol consumption is about 20-22 million Iitres per day and that the current import level of about 50million litres is a scam and fraudulent," Keyamo objects in a statement released on Friday, January 11, 2019.

The scarcity of power in Nigeria has ensured a reliance on petrol for self-generated electricity. This dysfunctionality has contributed in a heavy reliance on the commodity.

Since January 2015, the demand for petrol has grown immensely prompting more importation. Festus Keyamo, while responding to Saraki's allegation says Nigeria's consumption of petrol in March 2015, was 45 million Iitres per day.

This was under President Goodluck Jonathan's People's Democratic Party (PDP) government which reportedly confirmed importing 80 million litres of petrol in a day.

The APC spokesperson accused Saraki, the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign, of attempting to undermine Buhari's campaign to remain in power, using the allegation and therefore must be ignored.

"Nigerians should therefore ignore the tantrums of Dr. Bukola Saraki as they concern the oil and gas sector," Festus Keyamo advises in his response.