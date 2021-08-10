APC scolds Delta govt for appointing too many Commissioners

According to Imonina, the party notes with concern the recent appointment of four state’s Commissioners for Education and two Commissioners for Works.

“The worries of Delta APC is predicated on the fact that because of economic downturn plaguing the world, saner governments are circumspect in decisions that have the potential to depleting states’ scarce resources.

“Recent events in Delta have shown that the PDP led-government has scored hat-trick in economic wastages and indifference to the economic well-being of the people.

“While the people are yet to recover from the economic drains of over 2,000 unwanted appointed political aides who are mostly dead woods, the governor has once again places more financial burden on people with the appointments,” he said.

Imonina said that the portfolios for the four Commissioners for Education are included Commissioner for Higher Education, Commissioner for Technical Education, Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education and Commissioner for Primary Education.

“In the Ministry of Works, there is the Commissioners for Rural Roads, and Commissioner for Highways and Urban Roads.

“A cursory look at these appointments and portfolios leaves no one in doubt that they were made as jobs for the boys, not for the sake of delivery of dividends of democracy to the people.

“Delta APC dares to say that two vibrant hands can conveniently man ministry of education, as against the appointments of four commissioners.

“Also, one vibrant and capable individual can handle the ministry of works, instead of two people,” he said.

Imonina added: “We want to draw the attention of the people to the fact that while they wallow in abject poverty, every newly appointed Commissioner is entitled to at least a non-refundable sum of N60 million as take off allowances.

”The Constitution only says that every Local Government Area is entitled to a Civil Commissioner in the State Executive Council.

“There is no justifiable reason for the appointment of people whose services are not needed before any government could achieve her programmes for the citizenry.