APC says President Buhari now re-energised after medical trip

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is now re-energised and recommitted to executing the party’s lofty developmental objectives after his medical trip abroad.

President Muhammadu Buhari returns to Nigeria after medical trip to London.

Pulse Nigeria

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary of the party’s Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja while welcoming the president back to the country.

He said the party was highly elated at the return of President Buhari.

Mr president is undoubtedly re-energised and recommitted to executing the lofty developmental objectives of the APC-led administration,” he said.

He prayed for Buhari’s continued good health and wisdom to pilot the nation’s affairs and to achieve the APC-led government “Next Level’’ agenda to uplift Nigerians.

