APC says President Buhari now re-energised after medical trip
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is now re-energised and recommitted to executing the party’s lofty developmental objectives after his medical trip abroad.
He said the party was highly elated at the return of President Buhari.
“Mr president is undoubtedly re-energised and recommitted to executing the lofty developmental objectives of the APC-led administration,” he said.
He prayed for Buhari’s continued good health and wisdom to pilot the nation’s affairs and to achieve the APC-led government “Next Level’’ agenda to uplift Nigerians.
