The All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that there was no mass defection of its members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara as alleged by the State Government.

Gov. Bello Matawalle and the state’s PDP executives had on Sunday received large number of defectors from APC in Maradun Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

But Alhaji Lawal Liman, the state APC Chairman told newsmen on Tuesday in Gusau that the whole thing was propaganda.

“It is mere propaganda aimed at deceiving the public.

“Some media organisations, reported that 21, 000 APC members defected to PDP while others said they were 50,000, we don’t know which one is true, let them clear this figure first,” he said.

Liman accused the PDP led administration in the state of intimidating and forcing APC members to join PDP.

Zamfara state Governor Dr Bello Matawalle [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1]

According to him, most of those who defected to PDP in Maradun were forced by the PDP led government in the state.

“You know APC is a party of progress, the people enjoyed meaningful development across all sectors during the immediate past APC-led administration in the state.

“That is why the people especially in rural communities are still behind the APC in the state,’’ Liman said.

Alhaji Sa’adu Gora, the Maradun APC Chairman said the alleged mass defection to PDP was not true.

“Most of those who left the party in Maradun left alone, but bigwigs have remained with us.

“As leaders of the party at the grassroots, we are enjoying support and cooperation from our members, even though our party is not in power at the state level,” he said.