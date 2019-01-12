The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that its website has been hacked.

According to Daily Post, this was made known by the ruling party’s spokesman, Lanre Issa-Onilu, on Saturday, January 12, 2019.

Issa-Onilu said that content on the APC website has been replaced with unauthorized posts.

The ruling party’s spokesman also revealed that he has asked the technical team to take down the site.

“Our attention has just been drawn to the fact that the APC’s official website, apc.com.ng, has been hacked with unauthorised content posted on our pages.

“I have instructed that the site be taken down. Steps are underway to clean it up, strengthen the security and restore it as soon as possible.

“We won’t allow desperate people to succeed in their evil plots,” he said.

PDP allegedly hires hacker

In December 2018, the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary,Yekini Nabena accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of hiring a Russian hacker.

Nabena alleged that the PDP is planning to break into the servers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to manipulate its system.

The PDP however debunked the allegation, describing it as ploy to deceive Nigerians.