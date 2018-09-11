Yekini Nabena said this in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday, September 11, 2018.
The party said this following reports in the media on Monday, September 10, 2018, that Dariye had purchased and filled its nomination form.
Nabena also said that he could not confirm if the former Governor actually bought the form as reported.
He said “I have gone to the list for Plateau State, I did not see his name, but if somebody has managed to collect the form for him, he will be screened out. There is no way he can contest on our platform.
“Somebody who has been convicted does not have a right to contest on our platform.”
Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the FCT High Court sentenced the former governor of Plateau state to 14-years in prison in June 2018.