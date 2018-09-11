news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it will not allow jailed former Governor of Plateau state, Joshua Dariye to run for any office.

According to Daily Post, the APC spokesman, Yekini Nabena said this in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday, September 11, 2018.

The party said this following reports in the media on Monday, September 10, 2018, that Dariye had purchased and filled its nomination form.

Nabena also said that he could not confirm if the former Governor actually bought the form as reported.

ALSO READ: PDP asks EFCC to investigate Bola Tinubu

He said “I have gone to the list for Plateau State, I did not see his name, but if somebody has managed to collect the form for him, he will be screened out. There is no way he can contest on our platform.

“Somebody who has been convicted does not have a right to contest on our platform.”