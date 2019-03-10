The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the results were declared at the INEC Collation Centre in Anglican Primary School, Ogudu.

The Returning Officer for Kosofe Constituency 1, Prof. Ayodeji Olukoju, from the University of Lagos, said that Ganiyu Okanlawon emerged winner with 12, 834 votes, defeating his closest rival, Moyosore Ogunlewe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 7,684 votes.

I, Ayodeji Olukoju, a Distinguished Professor of the University of Lagos, hereby certify that I was the Returning Officer for the Kosofe 1 Constituency House of Assembly election held on March 9, 2019.

I declare that the election was contested. I, therefore, declare that Ganiyu Okanlawon of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected, he said.

Also, Mr Olatunde Braimon was declared the winner of Constituency 11, with 29,385 votes to beat his closest rival, Mr Oluote Karma of the PDP who scored 7,156 votes.

The Returning Officer, Dr Oluwakemi Adekile of the University of Lagos, announced the Kosofe Constituency 2 result.

Adekile said, That Olatunde Braimon of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.