Nasarawa APC Reps candidate denies allegation of sexual gratification

Nasarawa APC Reps candidate denies allegation of sexual gratification

play Nasarawa APC Reps candidate denies allegation of sexual gratification

Dr. Muhammad Ya’u, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Akwanga/Wamba/Nasarawa-Eggon Federal Constituency has denied allegation of sexual gratification levelled against him, as he prepares for the 2019 elections.

Ya’u in a statement issued on Sunday by Innocent Pada, Director-General of his campaign organisation described the allegation as untrue and handwork of his political detractors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the politician was reacting to an allegation on how he pestered a married female admission applicant (name withheld) for sex, as a former university staff.

NAN further reports that Yau until recently served at the Nasawara State University, Keffi as the Director of Information Communication Technology (ICT), before joining politics.

He said that “The said scandalous report is unfounded, untrue, ill motivated and the handiwork of our political detractors bent on dragging the reputation of our candidate in the mud.

“We would like to put the record straight by saying that our candidate does not have the power to offer admission to any student.

“He would never engage in any action that would undermine the laid down pre-requisite for admission into the university.

“Our candidate does not know, have not spoken or met with the said woman in the report before.

“He was never arrested nor spoke with any journalist on any issue relating to sexual assault as being speculated by the fictitious report.’’

The organisation urged supporters of the APC candidate to remain calm and be committed to the vision and benefits of quality representation awaiting them after the 2019 general elections.

When NAN contacted the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the university, Mr Abraham Ekpo, he said that “I am not aware of any official complaint or communication to the institution in respect of the sexual allegation against Dr Muhammad Ya’u’’.

Lai Mohammed is APC’s priest of lies -  Atiku campaign group
Shehu Sani to announce his new party soon
APC reacts to Shehu Sani’s resignation
