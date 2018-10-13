Pulse.ng logo
APC reportedly appoints new spokesman, Lanre Issa-Onilu

APC reportedly appoints new spokesman, Lanre Issa-Onilu

According to reports, Simon Ebegbulem, an aide of the APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole confirmed the appointment.

  • Published:
APC reportedly appoints new spokesman, Lanre Issa-Onilu play

Alhaji Lanre Issa Onilu

(Punch)

The  All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed a new spokesman for the party, Lanre Issa-Onilu.

According to Premium Times, Simon Ebegbulem, an aide of the APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole confirmed the appointment.

Issa-Onilu will replace Yekeen Nabena, who has been in acting capacity.

Nabena will now go back to his former position as the APC deputy national publicity secretary.

Issa-Onilu’s brief background

- Issa-Onilu has 15 years experience working as a media executive and a journalist.

-He is a graduate of Mass Communication from the University of Lagos.

-He holds a Certificate in Integrated Marketing Communications from West Virginia University, Virginia, U.S.A.

-Issa-Onilu is a member of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), the Public Relations Society of New York, the International Communications Conference (ICC) at the Baruch College, State University of New York, the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON).

According to Premium Times, he joined former Comet Newspapers in as a News Editor, then moved over to Thisday Newspapers as an Assistant Editor.

He resigned as the Group Politics Editor of Thisday Newspapers.

Lanre Issa-Onilu has many academic papers to his credit. He hails from Kwara state.

When contacted, the acting APC spokesman, Yekeen Nabena said he is not aware of the new appointment, according to Premium Times.

