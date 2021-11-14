APC releases timetable for Ekiti, Osun governorship elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the timetable for the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States.
The party will begin sale of nomination forms from November 16 in Ekiti and November 18 in Osun.
As stated in the official notice signed by the National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudodehe, sale of nomination forms will begin from November 16 in Ekiti and November 18 in Osun.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier fixed June 18, 2022 for the Ekiti governorship election and July 16, 2022 for the exercise in Osun State.
