APC: Reconciliation meeting on hold as Osinbajo, Amaechi absent

Nurudeen Shotayo

The meeting to reconcile all the Presidential aspirants in the APC has stalled due to the unavailability of Osinbajo and Amaechi.

Recall that Tinubu had defeated the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, former Transportation MInister, Rotimi Amaechi, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and 11 others to clinch the party's presidential ticket back in June.

Peace move: Meanwhile, Pulse reported that the youngest of the aspirants, Dr. Nicolas Felix, summoned a meeting of all the aspirants to mend fences and also deliberate on winning campaign strategies that will be all inclusive.

The meeting was scheduled to hold at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

The aspirants: The presidential aspirants invited for the meeting were Osinbajo; Amaechi; former Science and Technology Minister, Ogbonnaya Onu; former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

Also governors Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) were invited.

Others were Lawan; former Ogun State governor and Senator, Ibikunle Amosun; Senator, Ajayi Boroffice; former Zamfara governor, Ahmad Sani Yerima; Rochas Okorocha; Ken Nnamani, Dimeji Bankole; Pastor Tunde Bakare; Pastor and Businessman, Dr. Nicolas Felix; Ikeobasi Mokelu; Tein Jack-Rich and the only female among them, Uju Ken-Ohanenye.

Meeting failed to hold: Pulse has learnt that a new date will now be fixed for the meeting as major presidential aspirants including Osinbajo, Amaechi, and Lawan were unavailable.

The Vice President is currently on an official assignment in the United States where he's leading a Federal Government delegation to pitch the recently launched Energy Transition Plan.

Meeting postponed: As of the time of filing this report, this reporter can't confirm why the duo of Amaechi and Lawan could not be available for the meeting.

However, the convener, Felix, released a statement on Wednesday to announce the postponement of the meeting, adding that a new date would be communicated soo.

