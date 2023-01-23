ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC receives more defectors in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State on Sunday received more defectors ahead of the February and March general elections in the country.

APC members holding party flag (PeoplesGazette)
APC members holding party flag (PeoplesGazette)

The latest defection was another set of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) members from Minjibir and Ungogo local government areas of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje received scores of the supporters who defected to the APC in Minjibir and Ungogo areas.

The defecting supporters removed their symbolic Kwankwasiyya red caps and threw them over to the campaign podium amid thunderous ovations from the crowd.

They said that they embraced the APC as the only party that would satisfy their yearnings and aspirations for a better Kano State and Nigeria.

Receiving the defectors, led by the leader of the Kwankwasiyya faithful in Minjibir,

Ibrahim Hamza, Gov. Ganduje who is also the APC leader in the state, welcomed them into the party and congratulated them for taking such a wise decision.

He then commended the large turnout of people at the rally, describing it as unprecedented.

The governor, therefore, urged the people to vote massively for all the APC candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

He then presented the APC flags to the candidates for House of Representatives and the State Assembly from the area.

Earlier, the state Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Abbas, said the APC had always won elections in Minjibir and Ungogo, and would sustain the winning streak in the forthcoming general elections.

Abbas commended the mass turnout of APC supporters at the rally and urged the people of the area to continue to vote for the APC for their growth and development.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu cannot hold a Tea Cup – APC Ex campaign director spills

Tinubu cannot hold a Tea Cup – APC Ex campaign director spills

Tinubu reveals why he really wants to become president

Tinubu reveals why he really wants to become president

BREAKING: All flights cancelled as aviation handling company strikes indefinitely

BREAKING: All flights cancelled as aviation handling company strikes indefinitely

Tinubu speaks on getting betrayed by the North

Tinubu speaks on getting betrayed by the North

Alpha-Beta ex-MD endorses Tinubu, after accusing him of fraud

Alpha-Beta ex-MD endorses Tinubu, after accusing him of fraud

APC receives more defectors in Kano

APC receives more defectors in Kano

Petrol may sell for N800/litre when subsidy is removed — Marketers

Petrol may sell for N800/litre when subsidy is removed — Marketers

Edo spends $150m on flood control, erosion management, says Obaseki

Edo spends $150m on flood control, erosion management, says Obaseki

Drug Trafficking: APC reacts to call to investigate Tinubu, says Atiku lacks character

Drug Trafficking: APC reacts to call to investigate Tinubu, says Atiku lacks character

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hajiya Naja’atu Muhammad.

JUST IN: Tinubu campaign director dumps APC weeks to elections

Oby-Ezekwesili

'Aproko' – Atiku fires Ezekwesili

18 candidates who want to be Nigeria’s next president

18 candidates who want to be Nigeria’s next president

Peter Obi.

Peter Obi fires back at Saraki