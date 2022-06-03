RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC: Real reasons many aspirants bought N100m presidential forms – Okorocha

Ima Elijah

Some people buy these forms so that they can negotiate for...

Former Governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha.
Former Governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

An All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential hopeful, Rochas Okorocha, has revealed why some aspirants bought the party’s forms.

Okorocha disclosed that some aspirants bought the N100 million APC presidential forms to negotiate juicy ministerial positions.

The Imo West Senator said most aspirants intend to negotiate appointments from whoever emerges as the party’s winner.

Featuring on TVC’s Journalists Hangout yesterday, June 2, 2022, Okorocha stressed that most of APC’s aspirants bought the forms for popularity and recognition.

Do you know that some people buy these forms so that they can negotiate for a ministerial appointment,” he said.

He insisted that some of the aspirants joined the presidential race when they knew that it was impossible to clinch the party’s ticket.

APC’s national convention has been scheduled for the 6th to the 8th of June in Abuja.

Ima Elijah

