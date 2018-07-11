APC reacts to RAPC chairman, Galadima’s letter to INEC

news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that Alhaji Buba Galadima’s letter to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) calling for cancellation of the party’s June 23 National Convention is ill-conceived.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Malam Bolaji Abudullahi, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Galadima, a former stalwart of APC, recently led a splinter group out of the party and named it Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC).

He is the interim National Chairman of the group, which he has also led to join the coalition of 39 political parties and associations unveiled on Monday in Abuja.

Abdullahi said “I will like to point out that the action is ill-conceived and therefore futile. INEC has no powers to cancel an election it did not organise.

“Secondly, the man calling for the cancellation of the convention did not contest for any position at the convention. Therefore, he has no locus to complain about its outcome.”

He, however, said that if a candidate was not happy with the election process at the party’s just-concluded National Convention, he should petition its Appeal Committee.

The APC spokesman maintained that INEC could not help such candidate in any way.