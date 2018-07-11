Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

APC reacts to RAPC chairman, Galadima’s letter to INEC

Oshiomhole APC reacts to RAPC chairman, Galadima’s letter to INEC

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abudullahi said that INEC has no powers to cancel Oshiomhole's election.

  • Published:
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that Alhaji Buba Galadima’s letter to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) calling for cancellation of the party’s June 23 National Convention is ill-conceived. play

APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole

(Tolani Ali)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that Alhaji Buba Galadima’s letter to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) calling for cancellation of the party’s June 23 National Convention is ill-conceived.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Malam Bolaji Abudullahi, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Galadima, a former stalwart of APC, recently led a splinter group out of the party and named it Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC).

He is the interim National Chairman of the group, which he has also led to join the coalition of 39 political parties and associations unveiled on Monday in Abuja.

Abdullahi said “I will like to point out that the action is ill-conceived and therefore futile. INEC has no powers to cancel an election it did not organise.

ALSO READ: Oshiomholei's election was seriously manipulated - R-APC tells INEC

“Secondly, the man calling for the cancellation of the convention did not contest for any position at the convention. Therefore, he has no locus to complain about its outcome.”

He, however, said that if a candidate was not happy with the election process at the party’s just-concluded National Convention, he should petition its Appeal Committee.

The APC spokesman maintained that INEC could not help such candidate in any way.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ekiti Election Fayose cries out over policemen shooting in front of...bullet
2 Ekiti Election Policemen kicked me with gun, kicked the balls of my...bullet
3 Ekiti Election "Bring back Fayose", Buhari's minister, Ngige,...bullet

Related Articles

Mass Defection 90 APC NASS members set to move to RAPC
Adams Oshiomhole APC National Chairman dismisses members of R-APC
Election 2019 How PDP ganged up with 38 parties to kick out Buhari
R-APC APC threatens to sue faction for impersonation, others
2019 Election PDP, RAPC, others sign memorandum to sack Buhari
2019 Election Atiku Abubakar reacts to coalition against Buhari
APC Oshiomholei's election was seriously manipulated - R-APC tells INEC

Politics

Full story of the violence that made Fayose cry
Ekiti Election Full story of the violence that made Fayose cry
Ekiti Election: PDP protests at NASS over police brutality
Ekiti Election Secondus, other PDP leaders protest at National Assembly over police brutality
Pulse Opinion: Is Nigeria's CUPP half full or half empty?
Pulse Opinion With only 7 months left before 2019 elections, is Nigeria's CUPP half full or half empty?
How PDP ganged up with 38 parties to kick out Buhari
APC Oshiomholei's election was seriously manipulated - R-APC tells INEC