The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied shutting down the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign venue.

The PDP had earlier accused Buhari and the ruling party of denying it access to the Old Parade Ground, Garki, Abuja.

According to Daily Post, the party said it had to cancel its Abuja mega rally because of the incident.

Speaking to newsmen at a press conference, PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said the party had already paid for the venue and received approval to use it.

Ologbondiyan also said that the latest development has exposed the government’s desperation.

He accused the presidency of looking for ways to frustrate its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar because of his rising popularity.

The PDP spokesman added that any assault on Atiku is a direct assault on the overall aspiration and sensibilities of Nigerians as a whole.

It is not our style

The ruling party’s spokesman, Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement on Saturday, February 9, 2019, dismissed PDP's claim.

He said: “The APC does not own the Abuja venue so there is no way we could have denied them access to a place we don’t own and we don’t have control over.

“If there is any truth to what the PDP has said, it is not APC and it is not our policy.”

Buhari rains curses on PDP

Meanwhile, President Buhari on Friday, February 8, 2019, rained curses on the PDP for allegedly stealing from the country.

According to the President, God will punish the party because they violated the trust of Nigerians.