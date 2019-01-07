On Monday, January 7, 2019, a Federal High Court, Port-Harcourt nullified the primary elections reportedly held by two factions of the APC in Rivers state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Kolawole Omotosho, said both factions disregarded a pending suit before a Port-Harcourt High Court.

Sen. Magnus Abe had approached the courts to contest his exclusion from the primaries in the state.

According to NAN, “Justice Omotosho held that the APC in Rivers could not produce candidates for governorship, national and state assembly polls, while the matter was pending.”

APC reacts

Daily Post reports that the spokesman of the APC, Lanre Issa-Onilu told newsmen that the party is studying the judgement.

“We have received the news of the judgment of the Federal High Court regarding our candidates for the coming elections in Rivers.

“We are currently studying the decision of the court. We will make our position known to the public in due course.”

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the governorship elections will hold on Saturday, March 2, 2019.