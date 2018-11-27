APC reacts to allegation levelled against defence minister by PDP

news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the allegation levelled against the minister of defence, Mansur Muhammad Dan-Ali by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan on Sunday, November 25, 2018, accused Dan-Ali of using funds meant for the military to sponsor the APC.

God forbid

In its reaction, the ruling party said “God forbid that the APC inherits and apply such morbid practice as brazenly displayed during the immediate-past PDP administration where funds allocated to fight the Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast were shared among PDP leaders and their cronies.”

According to the spokesman of APC, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the PDP’s accusation stems from their retrogressive practice when they were in power.

“It is clear that the PDP and its Presidential candidate, Alh. Atiku Abubakar have decided to dance on the graves of our valiant and patriotic soldiers by politicising their deaths in the recent Boko Haram attack on the Nigerian Army Metele base,” the party said.

Desperate politics

Issa-Onilu also said that Atiku and the PDP are playing what he described as desperate politics.

“The PDP and Atiku are playing desperate politics where even the blood of our fallen heroes is fair game. Their actions are callous and insensitive to the families and dependants of the late soldiers and indeed our military which battles daily to ensure our territorial integrity.

“Nigerians see through PDP’s ploy to score political points as elections approach and it will surely backfire.

ALSO READ: Soldiers narrate how they survived Boko Haram's Metele attack after running out of ammunition

“While the APC mourns the death of our military and other security personnel who have lost their lives in the line of duty, we urge them to remain focused on the brave task of securing the nation. The President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration remains solidly committed to bringing lasting peace and security to all parts of the country and ensuring that previously displaced persons are rehabilitated to resume their normal and productive lives,” he added.

Soldiers who survived the recent Boko Haram attack on a military base at Metele in Borno state have also called on President Buhari to probe the quality of weapons procured by the military authorities.

The soldiers also alleged that their superiors provided them with obsolete weapons and equipment.