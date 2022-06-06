APC primary: Southern governors appeal to Ahmed Lawan, Yahaya Bello to step down

The forum, in a statement issued on Saturday, June 04, 2022, night by its Chairman and the Governor of Ondo State, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), said the action of the northern governors is another landmark achievement in the party’s quest for understanding, rapprochement and continual engagements for mutual beneficence.

The governors also appealed to all aspirants from the northern states, including the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, to withdraw in the national interest and allow only the aspirants from the south to proceed to the primaries.

The statement read: “We therefore wish to strongly recommend to President Muhammadu Buhari that the search for his successor as the APC presidential candidate be limited to our compatriots from the southern states. We appeal to all aspirants from the northern states to withdraw in the national interest and allow only the aspirants from the south to proceed to the primaries.”

The forum expressed delight with the decision of Governor Abubakar Badru to contribute to the patriotic quest by withdrawing his presidential aspiration.

“We are delighted by the decision of our esteem colleague, His Excellency Governor Abubakar Badru, to contribute to this patriotic quest by withdrawing his presidential aspiration. We did not expect anything short of this heart-warming decision from our colleagues, great patriots and reliable partners in the collaborative efforts geared towards the attainment of nationhood for our dear country.

”This is indeed another landmark achievement in our quest for understanding, rapprochement and continual engagements for mutual beneficence. We acknowledge this courageous stance for equity and moral rectitude. We applaud the zeal and determination of our brothers to engage realistically and honestly. We salute this uncommon resolve to confront issues militating against the march towards nationhood and ultimate greatness. By this gesture, we are convinced of the seriousness of our colleagues to join other patriots in ensuring that the ascendant march towards stability, progress and prosperity is not truncated by indiscretion.

“We congratulate our brother Governor, Abubakar Badaru, for his exemplary conduct. Posterity will remember him for good. We thank the leadership of the Northern Governors’ Forum for the patriotic zest displayed at this crucial moment,” it said.