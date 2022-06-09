APC primary: Osinbajo finally congratulates Tinubu on winning ticket

Tinubu floored Osinbajo and 13 other aspirants to emerge winner of the much talked about convention on June 8, 2022.

The former Lagos State Governor polled 1,271 votes while his closests challenger, Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi scored 316 and the Vice president finished a distant third with 235 votes.

Prior to the primary, there were rumoured beef between Tinubu and Osinbajo camps over the decision of the latter to challenge his political benefactor for the APC ticket.

This is the mood that was sustained all through the convention and there have been suspicions over how the Vice President would react to his defeat in the hands of his political godfather.

While the President, Muhammadu Buhari and other prominent party stakeholders didn't waste time to congratulate Tinubu hours after his emergence, Osinbajo had kept a suspicious silence.

However, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, said in a tweet on Thursday, June 9, 2022, that the VP had "issued a formal statement congratulating Asiwaju Tinubu on his victory yesterday as APC's Presidential Flagbearer in next year's election."

According to Akande, Osinbajo noted in the statement that Tinubu's, "sterling contributions to our democracy and its progress stand him out."

Other aspirants who squared up against Tinubu are Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Ahmed Rufai, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Tein Jack Rich, Governor Ben Ayade, Governor David Umahi, Senator Ahmed Yerima, Ahmad Lawan, Governor Yahaya Bello and Ogbonnaya Onu.