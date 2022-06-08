APC primary: Keyamo fires shot at Obasanjo after Tinubu's emergence

Keyamo's comment came hours after the conclusion of the All Progressives Congress (APC) where Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged winner with a landslide margin.

Pulse had reported that Tinubu polled a total of 1,271 votes to defeat his closests challengers, Rotimi Amaechi and Yemi Osinbajo.

Amaechi scored 316 votes while Osinbajo polled 235.

Reacting to Tinubu’s victory in a tweet on his Twitter handle, the Minister said unlike, Obasanjo, Buhari delivered a transparent convention devoid of “imposition and interference”.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria said Tinubu's emergence is a reflection of Buhari's good leadership for the ruling party which ensured that the process was free, fair, and credible.

Keyamo implied that Obasanjo failed at the same hurdle when he handpicked his successor back in 2007, a move that infuriated the then Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

“OBJ are you watching? The kind of leadership OBJ failed to give @OfficialPDPNig in 2007 is what PMB just provided for the world to see: complete transparent process to pick a possible successor; no IMPOSITION; NO INTERFERENCE; who’s the democrat now? Congratulations @officialABAT.

“The heroes of APC Convention are the Northern Govs who reflected the extreme complexity of Nigeria in their decision to move power down South, and PMB who proved to his disciples that he is EVERYTHING but what he has been so unfairly accused of; congratulations again @officialABAT”

Other aspirants who squared up against Tinubu are Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Ahmed Rufai, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Tein Jack Rich, Governor Ben Ayade, Governor David Umahi, Senator Ahmed Yerima, Ahmad Lawan, Governor Yahaya Bello and Ogbonnaya Onu.