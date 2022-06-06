RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC primary: I’ve not stepped down for anybody – VP Osinbajo

He has debunked claims that he has stepped down for another aspirant

Some of the APC Chieftains that attended the dinner include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and former National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun. (Twitter/@animolenikun)
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has declared that he is much in the presidential primary race of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to choose who succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari come May 2023.

He has, therefore, debunked claims that he has stepped down for another aspirant ahead of the presidential primary scheduled for Tuesday, May 07, 2022, in Abuja.

The Professor Yemi Osinbajo Presidential Campaign Council, in a release issued on Sunday by the Chairman of its Media Council, Richard Akinnola, “welcomes our distinguished delegates from across the country to Abuja for our presidential primary”.

According to the release, “As you settle down in Abuja, we implore you to kindly disregard various fake news making the rounds that Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has stepped down.

“The purveyors of these fake news are afraid of the huge political support base of Vice-President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

“Please note that no such action is being contemplated. Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is the leading aspirant, as attested to by the report of the party’s screening committee. He is ready for the primaries and very sure of his victory.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari held a dinner party for members of the All Progressives Congress national caucus.

The dinner which was held at the State House Banquet Hall on the evening of Sunday, June 4, 2022, took place hours after terrorists who disguised as worshippers had killed women, children, and many Christian worshippers in Ondo State.

The meeting involving the president and the APC chieftains was part of continued consultations of the ruling party with stakeholders to elect a consensus candidate ahead of the party’s presidential primary elections this week.

The APC chieftains at the dinner include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, former Chairmen, Bisi Akande, John Oyegun, the party’s Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and some APC Governors.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

