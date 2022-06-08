The serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said he won't step down from the race for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
APC primary: I'm stepping up, Tunde Bakare refuses to join withdrawal train
The Pastor boasted that he will emerge as the 16th Nigerian President.
Bakare, who made an impassioned speech at the convention ground currently ongoing at Eagle Square, Abuja, said though he respect other aspirants, he will fight till the end.
He said, “I’m not here to step down for anyone. I respect all the aspirants… I am here by the grace of God to step up, with the help of the delegates, as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria"
Earlier on, six aspirants have announced their withdrawal from the race and endorsed the candidacy of the party's National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
Opening the floodgate of withdrawal was the former Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Godswill Akpabio, followed by Senator Ibikunle Amosun, a former Ogun state Governor.
Ekiti state Governor, Kayode Fayemi has also opted out of the race, just as former House of Representatives Speaker Dimeji Bankole.
Senator Ajayi Boroffice from Ondo state nd Jigawa state Governor, Abubakar Badaru completed the line up of aspirants who have so far announced their withdrawal from the race.
