APC primary: I'm stepping up, Tunde Bakare refuses to join withdrawal train

Bakare, who made an impassioned speech at the convention ground currently ongoing at Eagle Square, Abuja, said though he respect other aspirants, he will fight till the end.

He said, “I’m not here to step down for anyone. I respect all the aspirants… I am here by the grace of God to step up, with the help of the delegates, as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria"

Earlier on, six aspirants have announced their withdrawal from the race and endorsed the candidacy of the party's National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Opening the floodgate of withdrawal was the former Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Godswill Akpabio, followed by Senator Ibikunle Amosun, a former Ogun state Governor.

Ekiti state Governor, Kayode Fayemi has also opted out of the race, just as former House of Representatives Speaker Dimeji Bankole.