Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

APC Presidential primary: Enang urges massive support for Buhari

APC Presidential Primary Enang urges massive support for Buhari

Enang made the call during the monitoring of primaries in Ward 2, Ididep clan in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Senator Ita Enang play APC Presidential primary: Enang urges massive support for Buhari (Punch)

Sept. 28, 2018 (NAN) The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (Senate), Sen. Ita Enang, has urged party supporters in his ward to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term bid.

Enang made the call during the monitoring of primaries in Ward 2, Ididep clan in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom on Friday.

He reminded them that President Buhari had done enough in terms of infrastructure development and appointments of indigenes of the state into political offices.

The presidential aide also said that the National Working Committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC) changed the date for it’s gubernatorial primary to avoid litigations and make room for appeals.

He said the party had put in place an Appeals Committee so that aspirants dissatisfied with the outcome of the gubernatorial primary would have room to appeal.

He noted that the decision was also taken to enable full preparation for the governorship primary after the presidential, and for cleared candidates to be aware that they qualified for the elections.

 Enang said the decision was designed to discourage other parties from poaching on aspirants that lost out in the elections.

“It is so that we can can have full preparation immediately after the presidential primary because of the number of candidates contesting the election and because some candidates who have been screened and cleared are not aware that they have been screened and cleared.

“Some candidates who have been disqualified have one day for the appeal to be conducted so that they can have opportunity of meeting the appeal panel to make their appeal.

“We do not want to conduct the election in such a manner that we exclude those who are disqualified; so the party has provision for appeals committee.

“If we don’t allow them the chance to appeal, it may lead to litigation. So we gave them a full day to lodge their appeals.

“We want to also be at pace with other political parties who were seeking to poach on those who may be dissatisfied from our own primary to take advantage because some other political parties that don’t have candidates are waiting for fall-out from our own primary.

” So that they can get some candidates just to fill the vacuum. We don’t want to allow that,” he said.

The presidential aide said that voters in his ward were satisfied with the way the election was conducted and were ready for that of the governorship on Sunday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Osun Governorship Rerun Election Situation report from polling units in...bullet
2 Osun Governorship Election APC's Oyetola defeats PDP's Adeleke in rerunbullet
3 Osun Governorship Election Here are the official results of rerun...bullet

Related Articles

Ita Enang APC to use Akwa Ibom to launch party to South-south – Presidential aide
Buhari President meets with Akpabio, Akwa-Ibom leaders in Abuja
Electoral Bill NASS committee commences work, following Buhari's rejection
Ita Enang Presidency reassures workers on new minimum wage
Ita Enang NASS joint committee has no final say on election budget funding – Presidential Aide
2019 Election No card reader in electoral amendment bill – Presidency
Presidential Assent PDP chieftain decries Buhari’s refusal to sign PIB, Electoral Law amendment bill
Buhari President refuses to sign electoral amendment bill
PIGB What exactly is this Petroleum Industry Governance Bill everyone's talking about?

Politics

APC primaries
In Edo APC conducts peaceful Presidential Primaries
Senator David Mark.
David Mark PDP presidential aspirant promises to tackle security challenges if elected
"Tinubu has no plans to endorse Ambode, don’t believe the lies"
Lagos Governorship Primary "Tinubu has no plans to endorse Ambode, don’t believe the lies"
Osun Governorship Election: Saraki says APC committed fraud
Osun Governorship Election Saraki says APC committed electoral fraud in rerun
X
Advertisement