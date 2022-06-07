Former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and Senator Ibikunle Amosun have announced their withdrawal from the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential contest and endorsed the party's national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
APC primary: Akpabio, Amosun step down, endorse Tinubu
The duo of Amosun and Akpabio have drawn from the race and endorsed Tinubu.
