APC primary: Akpabio, Amosun step down, endorse Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

The duo of Amosun and Akpabio have drawn from the race and endorsed Tinubu.

Former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and Senator Ibikunle Amosun have announced their withdrawal from the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential contest and endorsed the party's national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Details later...

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

