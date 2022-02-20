APC primaries: We're all winners - Oyetola tells Adeoti, Lasun

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oyetola was declared winner after polling a total of 222,169 votes to defeat other aspirants in the race.

The aspirants included former Secretary to State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, who polled 12, 921 votes and former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Alhaji Lasun Yusuf who got 460 votes.

The governor said he was extending a hand of fellowship to the two aspirants, asking them to join him to prepare for the July governorship election.

“The outcome of this primary election is victory for our party and members who have spoken loudly through their votes.

“I thank you all our party members, for your constant support, especially for speaking eloquently with your massive votes in favour of our administration’s restoration and consolidation agenda.

“With this primary election now concluded, I invite us all to rededicate ourselves and the party to delivering an overwhelming victory at the gubernatorial polls, holding on Saturday, July 16.

“For me, we are all winners. I, therefore, extend my hand of fellowship to the other two aspirants to join me, as we prepare for the July election. We are all brothers. Let’s join hands to build the Osun of our dream,” he said.

Oyetola added: “Let us close ranks and eschew bitterness in whatever form. Therefore, may I use this opportunity to also ask all our aggrieved members, to have a rethink and join hands with us to further strengthen our party and deliver outstanding results at the gubernatorial poll.”

He commended Gov. Abdulrahaman Abdulrasaq of Kwara, who was also the Chairman of the state Governorship Primary Election Committee and members of his team, for conducting a hitch-free primaries.