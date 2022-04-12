RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Umahi denies stepping down his Presidential ambition

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has denied rumours of stepping down his presidential ambition.

Governor, Dave Umahi.
Governor, Dave Umahi.

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has denied rumours of stepping down his presidential ambition.

There have been rumours making the rounds on social media, that Umahi dropped his presidential ambition to run for senate, to represent Ebonyi south at the National Assembly come 2023.

However, the governor who spoke to journalists on Tuesday. April 12, 2022, through the Commissioner of Information and State Orientation, Mr Uchenna Orji, described the rumour as fake, adding that it is the handiwork of the opposition to ruin his campaign.

He said, “Our attention has been drawn to a senseless falsehood being irresponsibly shared on social media platforms by opposition forces and mischievous minds who are idly making mendacious propaganda against the Presidential ambition of the Governor of Ebonyi State Chief David Umahi.

Contrary to their cowardly fabrications against the well thought and nationally accepted Presidential ambition of Governor Umahi, we restate for the pleasure of progressive Nigerians home and in diaspora, that the falsehood trending currently on Social Media that Governor Umahi has dropped his ambition for Senate.

This is nothing but empty and vaunting architecture of political charlatans who are intimidated by the tall and admirable hallmarks of leadership excellence recorded by Governor Umahi and which has put him forward as a frontline Presidential material that can win the hearts of Nigerians in 2023 General Election.

Governor Umahi’s Presidential ambition is unwavering and is alive in the hearts of Nigerians. We advise the opposition forces and their agents to desist from all these fruitless and bizarre orchestrations against God’s servant and accomplished leader, for that is bringing more ostracism to their own organisms. We assure them that no matter the secrecy and potency of their plots, God will bring it to nought as we come in the name of God” he stated."

Meanwhile, a youth-based political organisation, Ebonyi Solidarity Movement (ESM), has appealed to Umahi to ensure that his successor emerged in a free and fair contest in 2023 general elections.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

