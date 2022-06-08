RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC Primaries: Rochas Okorocha scores zero after bragging of northern votes

He was confident the delegates would give him their votes if not for anything, his philanthropic works.

Former Governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, did not score a single vote in the All Progressives Congress, APC presidential primaries.

Addressing delegates shortly before the commencement of voting on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, night, Okorocha had vowed to beat all the aspirants for the APC’s sole ticket.

Okorocha was one of the presidential aspirants of the APC, who purchased the party’s N100 million nomination and expression of interest forms.

However, the Senator representing Imo West at the National Assembly did not have the time to travel to states for consultations and familiarisation with delegates following his arrest and detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Okorocha, who had described himself as the best candidate for the ruling party, being a lawyer, lawmaker and former chief executive of Imo State, boasted that no other aspirant can match his experience.

The former governor had said he was confident the delegates would give him their votes if not for anything, his philanthropic works.

Okocha, who believed strongly and hoped to get a large number of votes from the North, said, “Other candidates have no idea about Arewa. Let them tell us about what they have done for Arewa.”

However, Okorocha failed to poll a single vote at the contest where Tinubu emerged the party’s flag bearer.

